Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Iran

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck southwestern Iran. Sunday’s earthquake was followed by three moderate aftershocks with a magnitude 4.

At least one person was injured in the temblor.

The earthquake was centered in the port city of Bandar Genaveh, where electricity and internet were cut off. The quake also was located some 100 kilometers, or 60 miles from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant. It was not immediately known if there was any damage to the plant, The Associated Press reported.