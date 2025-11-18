Eastern Libya Halts Cooperation With UN After Qatar-UNDP Pact   

Libya’s eastern authorities have halted their collaboration with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) following Monday’s announcement of a new international agreement involving Qatar and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The deal, which provides funding to foster political dialogue and boost civic engagement, was welcomed by UNSMIL but met with sharp backlash from the eastern administration.

Officials based in eastern Libya voiced concern that the agreement was made without consulting Libyan authorities and characterized it as an “entirely unacceptable” move that breaks diplomatic protocol. They argued that funding political activities within Libya without local approval constitutes a serious violation of the principles of international neutrality expected of UN missions.

In their official statement, eastern officials demanded a thorough investigation and insisted they would not resume any dealings with UNSMIL until the agreement is formally rescinded and fully explained. The statement also stressed that only purely Libyan-led solutions, free from external funding or interference, would be considered legitimate going forward.

UNSMIL responded Tuesday that its funding comes from both assessed contributions from all UN member states and voluntary donations for specific programs, with rigorous oversight mechanisms to endure transparency and impartiality. The mission stressed that donor countries have no influence over the direction or outcomes of Libya’s political process.