Ebrahim Raisi, Accused of Role in Execution of Thousands, Elected Iran’s President
Iran presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks at a campaign meeting with school teachers and athletes on June 15, 2021 in Tehran, Iran. (Meghdad Madadi ATPImages/Getty Images)
News Updates
Ebrahim Raisi
Iran
presidential elections

Ebrahim Raisi, Accused of Role in Execution of Thousands, Elected Iran’s President

The Media Line Staff
06/20/2021

An Iranian judge that human rights group say played a role in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in the 1988, Ebrahim Raisi, has been elected president of Iran.

The results of Friday’s election were announced on Saturday. Raisi, 60, called an ultra-conservative and a hard-liner, had been expected to win. Voter turnout for the election was low at 48.8%. Some 3.7 million of the ballots were invalid, reportedly blank ballots representing protest votes.

Raisi has been under US sanctions since 2019 for human rights violations.

Hassan Rouhani, who is considered a moderate and who oversaw the negotiation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the world powers, was barred from running again due to term limits. Negotiations to bring the US, which left the agreement in 2018, back into the nuclear deal and to bring Iran back into compliance with its requirements are ongoing in Vienna. Raisi will take office in August.

The leaders of countries including  Russia, Turkey and Syria, as well as the terror organization, Hamas, congratulated Raisi on his victory. Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a tweet called Raisi the “Butcher of Tehran,” and called for “renewed determination to immediately halt Iran’s nuclear program and put an end to its destructive regional ambitions.”

