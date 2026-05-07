Education Minister Kisch Threatens Funding Cuts for Israeli Universities Promoting Political Agendas 

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch called on university presidents to commit to keeping political activity off campuses and warned that institutions refusing to comply could face legislation imposing financial sanctions.

In a statement released Wednesday, Kisch demanded that university leaders agree to “three clear principles,” including refraining from expressing political positions, ensuring uninterrupted institutional operations, and “clarifying that there is no place for strikes motivated by political reasons.”

The proposal also calls on universities to prevent political disruptions, shutdowns, and strikes on campus grounds.

According to the Education Ministry, “the move is intended to prevent division, preserve the proper functioning of the institutions, and allow all faculty members and students to study, teach, research, and express opinions freely and responsibly.”

Kisch said universities should not serve as political platforms and warned that the government could move forward with legislation targeting institutions that reject the proposal.

“We are putting an end to the politicization of university presidents,” Kisch said. “If they wish to promote a political agenda, they are welcome to resign from their positions and run in elections.”

“Academic institutions that enter the political arena — we will advance legislation that will deny them funding,” he added.

The minister’s position has reportedly received support from lawmakers including Avichay Buaron.

The Association of Heads of Research Universities rejected the proposal and accused Kisch of using academia for political purposes.

“We will not allow the Education Minister to drag academia into his political survival battles,” the group said.

“It is deeply regrettable that at a time when higher education is fighting international boycotts, the minister chooses to weaken it from within in order to scrounge for votes in the primaries,” the association added.

The group also said it was “very surprised by the minister’s remarks,” stating that Kisch “never approached us and no discussions were held with him on the matter.”

“To remove any doubt, the heads of higher education have never agreed to any harm to the independence of institutions of higher education,” the statement said.