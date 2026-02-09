Egypt Calls for Deployment of Gaza Force, IDF Reports ‘Serious’ Ceasefire Violation in Rafah

Egypt’s foreign minister on Sunday urged the immediate deployment of the International Stabilization Force to supervise the ceasefire in Gaza as Israel’s military responds to what it calls a “blatant violation” of the truce in Rafah.

Badr Abdelatty discussed the situation with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and stressed the need to move forward with the second phase of the US-proposed framework endorsed by the UN Security Council in November. That phase includes positioning the International Stabilization Force inside Gaza to monitor the truce.

He also expressed Cairo’s backing for the Palestinian technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, formed in mid-January, describing it as a necessary transitional mechanism to manage humanitarian and civil affairs until the Palestinian Authority resumes full governance.

Abdelatty further emphasized the importance of maintaining uninterrupted humanitarian aid flows into the Strip while preparing conditions for early recovery and reconstruction.

An incident in Rafah was characterized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a serious breach of the truce. The IDF reported Monday that troops from the 7th Armored Brigade identified four terror operatives emerging from a tunnel and opening fire on soldiers. The IDF said its forces responded immediately and “eliminated the four terrorists,” with no Israeli casualties reported.

The military called the incident a “blatant violation of the ceasefire” and said it views the episode “gravely.” The IDF noted that dozens of Hamas operatives were believed to be hiding underground in eastern Rafah, on the Israeli side of the ceasefire line. In recent months, the military said it has killed or captured around 40 of them and continues to operate in the area “to locate and eliminate all remaining terrorists in the tunnel.”

The current ceasefire, in place since Oct. 10, has seen the return of Israeli hostages and the delivering of humanitarian aid. The next stage stipulates a full Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, and reconstruction under transitional governance.