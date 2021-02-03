This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Egypt Invites Fatah, Hamas to Cairo for National Dialogue Ahead of Elections
News Updates
Cairo
Fatah
Hamas
Palestinian elections
Egypt

Egypt Invites Fatah, Hamas to Cairo for National Dialogue Ahead of Elections

The Media Line Staff
02/03/2021

Egypt sent official invitations to the Hamas and Fatah Palestinian factions to meet in Cairo for a “comprehensive national dialogue.” The talks are scheduled to start on Feb. 7 and last for several days.

The two major Palestinian parties agreed to participate in the talks ahead of scheduled Palestinian national elections – the first in 15 years, and to sign an agreement to accept the results.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree last month stating that Palestinian legislative elections are scheduled for May 22 and presidential elections for July 31.

