Egypt Invites Fatah, Hamas to Cairo for National Dialogue Ahead of Elections

Egypt sent official invitations to the Hamas and Fatah Palestinian factions to meet in Cairo for a “comprehensive national dialogue.” The talks are scheduled to start on Feb. 7 and last for several days.

The two major Palestinian parties agreed to participate in the talks ahead of scheduled Palestinian national elections – the first in 15 years, and to sign an agreement to accept the results.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree last month stating that Palestinian legislative elections are scheduled for May 22 and presidential elections for July 31.