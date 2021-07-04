Egypt Opens New Mediteranean Naval Base

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi officially opened a naval base on the Mediterranean Sea, about 80 miles from the border with Libya.

The inauguration also was attended by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi.

The base is named “July 3” after the day eight years ago when then-President Mohammed Morsi was removed from his post by the Egyptian military, led by el-Sisi. It reportedly includes an airstrip and a 3,280-foot pier.

The new base “will be focused on securing the country’s northern and western front,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.