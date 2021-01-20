Egypt, Qatar Agree to Resume Diplomatic Ties

Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic ties. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Egypt’s foreign ministry.

Egypt signed the declaration earlier this month at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, alongside Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, ending a three-year boycott of Qatar. The announcement comes two days after flights resumed between the two countries.

A Qatari foreign ministry official told Egyptian officials on Saturday that it will change the Qatar-based al Jazeera network’s coverage of Cairo, Reuters reported citing two unnamed Egyptian intelligence sources, who also said that Doha said it would not intervene in Egypt’s internal affairs.

Egypt has accused Qatar of harboring members of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in Egypt.