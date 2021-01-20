This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt, Qatar Agree to Resume Diplomatic Ties
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Egypt
Qatar
diplomatic ties

Egypt, Qatar Agree to Resume Diplomatic Ties

The Media Line Staff
01/20/2021

Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic ties. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Egypt’s foreign ministry.

Egypt signed the declaration earlier this month at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, alongside Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, ending a three-year boycott of Qatar. The announcement comes two days after flights resumed between the two countries.

A Qatari foreign ministry official told Egyptian officials on Saturday that it will change the Qatar-based al Jazeera network’s coverage of Cairo, Reuters reported citing two unnamed Egyptian intelligence sources, who also said that Doha said it would not intervene in Egypt’s internal affairs.

Egypt has accused Qatar of harboring members of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in Egypt.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.