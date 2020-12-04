You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Egypt Releases Human Rights Group Staff Members From Prison
The outside of Tora Prison in Cairo, an Egyptian prison complex for criminal and political detainees, in a 2015 photo. (Mohamed Ouda/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Egypt
human rights activist
prison
release

Egypt Releases Human Rights Group Staff Members From Prison

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2020

Egypt released from prison staff members of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), a human rights group. The three staff members released on Thursday had been held since early November on charges of joining a terror group and spreading false news after a public meeting with foreign diplomats. The group tweeted on Thursday that the staff members, including director Gasser Abdel Razek, were “now either home or on the way home,” and called the release from Tora prison “unusual.” The release comes after a concerted international campaign to release the activists, including by world leaders and celebrities. Both President Donald Trump and Antony Blinken, who is nominated to serve as secretary of state by President-elect Joe Biden, expressed concern about the arrests. EIPR is an independent human rights group whose work covers a variety of political, civil, economic and social issues. The arrests were part of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi’s crackdown on political dissent.

