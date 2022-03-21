The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Egypt Sets Fixed Price Unsubsidized Bread Over War in Ukraine
Preparing bread in a bakery in Cairo, Egypt on April 16, 2021. (Fadel Dawod/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Egypt
bread
Russia-Ukraine

Egypt Sets Fixed Price Unsubsidized Bread Over War in Ukraine

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2022

Egypt’s prime minister set a fixed price for commercially sold bread on Monday, in reaction to the rise in price of wheat due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. The availability of less expensive wheat has been cut off due to the closing of the Black Sea. Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly set the price for unsubsidized bread at 11.50 Egyptian pounds, or $0.66, per kg. The price of the unsubsidized bread had risen by as much as 25% at some bakeries, Reuters reported.

The fixed price will remain in place for three months, with fines for such violations rising to up to 5 million Egyptian pounds.

Egypt has been the world’s largest wheat importer, with Russia and Ukraine accounting for some  80% of sector imports last year, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian pound depreciated by almost 14% on Monday.

