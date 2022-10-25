Donate
Egypt To Close Pavilion Spaces for NGO Events At Climate Summit
(Wikimedia Commons)
Egypt To Close Pavilion Spaces for NGO Events At Climate Summit

The Media Line Staff
10/25/2022

Egypt has ordered the shuttering of spaces set up for pavilion events at the UN climate summit, known as COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh. This will harm the participation of civil society organizations including NGOs, The Guardian first reported.

COP27 is scheduled to open on November 6. World leaders will meet on November 7-8 for the leaders’ summit and many NGOS and countries set up special events with scientists, politicians, business leader and celebrities on the sidelines inside a so-called “blue zone,” secured by the UN. But Egypt, in what it says is a tightening of security measures, announced on Sunday that it will cancel all pavilion events for November 7, due to the large number of world leaders and heads of state that will be present, according to the report citing an email from the UN to the organizations.

The cancellations could restrict debate and undermine the role of non-state actors in the event, the NGOs told The Guardian.  The events set for November 8 have not been cancelled. NGOs remain concerned that Egypt will interfere with their activities throughout the climate summit.

