Egypt, UAE Presidents Discuss Regional Tensions, Bilateral Ties 

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Sunday in Egypt’s New Alamein City for talks focused on regional developments, efforts to prevent further escalation and relations between their countries.

The two leaders discussed developments across the Middle East and the challenges facing the region, the Egyptian presidency said. They called for continued consultation, coordination and joint action between Egypt and the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived in El Alamein earlier Sunday and was received at the airport by el-Sisi.

The Egyptian president welcomed Sheikh Mohamed as “a dear guest in his second home, Egypt,” the presidency said. El-Sisi also pointed to the special standing of the UAE and its leadership among Egyptians, describing relations between the two countries as rooted in longstanding historical ties and a strategic partnership.

The meeting followed el-Sisi’s visit to the UAE in May, when the two presidents held talks in Abu Dhabi. During that trip, the leaders were also seen together at Yas Mall.

Sunday’s discussions were held as renewed fighting between the United States and Iran heightened concerns about further escalation in the Middle East.

The United States and Iran exchanged a new round of attacks Sunday over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The hostilities occurred despite a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in mid-June.

Against the backdrop of the renewed US-Iran exchange, el-Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed focused their talks on efforts to limit additional regional escalation and maintain coordination between Egypt and the UAE.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of continued joint action and close consultations as the region confronts current challenges, the Egyptian presidency said.