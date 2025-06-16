EgyptAir Grounds Flights to Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Erbil

EgyptAir has suspended flights to several cities in the Middle East due to growing regional tensions sparked by the latest escalation between Israel and Iran. The Egyptian state-owned airline announced Sunday that it was halting service to airports in Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Erbil until further notice.

“Due to current events in the region and out of concern for the safety of its customers, EgyptAir announces the cancellation of its flights to Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Erbil airports until the situation in the region stabilizes,” the airline said in an official statement.

The decision follows a surge in cross-border attacks and airstrikes between Israel and Iran that have raised fears of a wider conflict. Several airlines in the region have rerouted or grounded flights in response to the deteriorating security environment, especially over parts of Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq.

The Egyptian government has not issued a broader travel warning, but EgyptAir’s move reflects rising concerns about the safety of civilian air traffic in increasingly volatile airspace. Lebanon and Iraq have both reported disruptions to commercial aviation in recent days, and several international carriers have limited operations or adjusted flight paths.

EgyptAir, the largest airline in Egypt and one of the oldest in the region, operates frequent routes to neighboring Arab countries. The carrier’s suspension affects travel and logistics across a region already strained by political instability and ongoing military clashes.