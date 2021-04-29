Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Egyptian Archeologists Unearth Rare Ancient Tombs
News Updates
archeologists
Egypt

Egyptian Archeologists Unearth Rare Ancient Tombs

The Media Line Staff
04/29/2021

Egyptian archeologists digging in the Nile Delta north of Cairo have unearthed 110 ancient tombs from several different historical periods, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Wednesday.

The rare discoveries include 73 oval-shaped tombs from approximately 3,300 BC – pre-dynastic times of before the pharaonic period, and 37 tombs from around 1600 BC, when Hyksos kings, who initially arrived via the eastern Sinai desert, ruled Egypt.

The mission also found ovens, stoves, pottery vessels and amulets, some made of semi-precious stones and jewelry such as earrings, the government’s statement said.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
