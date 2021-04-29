Egyptian Archeologists Unearth Rare Ancient Tombs

Egyptian archeologists digging in the Nile Delta north of Cairo have unearthed 110 ancient tombs from several different historical periods, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Wednesday.

The rare discoveries include 73 oval-shaped tombs from approximately 3,300 BC – pre-dynastic times of before the pharaonic period, and 37 tombs from around 1600 BC, when Hyksos kings, who initially arrived via the eastern Sinai desert, ruled Egypt.

The mission also found ovens, stoves, pottery vessels and amulets, some made of semi-precious stones and jewelry such as earrings, the government’s statement said.