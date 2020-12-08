You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Light Theme
Log In
Egyptian Army Says It Has Killed 40 Islamic Insurgents in Recent Weeks
The SInai Desert (Marc Ryckaert/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Sinai Peninsula
Egypt
extremists

Egyptian Army Says It Has Killed 40 Islamic Insurgents in Recent Weeks

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2020

The Egyptian army acknowledged that it has killed 40 suspected Islamist insurgents in the Sinai Peninsula since September. The army said its air force killed “25 takfiri elements,” which refers to Islamist extremists who view other Muslims as non-believers. Another 15 Islamist insurgents were killed in what the army called special operations. Another 12 insurgents were arrested, according to the army statement posted on Facebook. The anti-government insurgent forces in the Sinai Peninsula are led by the local Islamic State organization. The insurgency began during the Egyptian revolution in 2011 that saw the overthrow of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak.

