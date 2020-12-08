Egyptian Army Says It Has Killed 40 Islamic Insurgents in Recent Weeks

The Egyptian army acknowledged that it has killed 40 suspected Islamist insurgents in the Sinai Peninsula since September. The army said its air force killed “25 takfiri elements,” which refers to Islamist extremists who view other Muslims as non-believers. Another 15 Islamist insurgents were killed in what the army called special operations. Another 12 insurgents were arrested, according to the army statement posted on Facebook. The anti-government insurgent forces in the Sinai Peninsula are led by the local Islamic State organization. The insurgency began during the Egyptian revolution in 2011 that saw the overthrow of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak.