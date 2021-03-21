Egyptian Author, Feminist Nawal Saadawi Dies at 89

Egyptian author and feminist Nawal Saadawi has died at the age of 89. She died on Sunday in a hospital in Cairo after a long illness, according to reports.

The author of over 55 books, Saadawi first became known in 1972 with her book, “Women and Sex,” and became even more famous three years later with the publishing of her novel “Women at Point Zero,” which was translated into several languages. Her writing also appeared in Egyptian newspapers.

She wrote on topics including polygamy and female circumcision, Al Jazeera reported.

The late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat jailed Saadawi for two months in 1981, part of a political crackdown.

She studied medicine at Cairo University and also at the Columbia University in New York. She later worked as a psychiatrist.

She was the founder of the Arab Women’s Solidarity Association and co-founder of the Arab Association for Human Rights.