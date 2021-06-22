TikTok Influencers Convicted of Human Trafficking in Egypt

An Egyptian court in Cairo has sentenced to women TikTok influencers to 10 years and six years for human trafficking.

Haneen Hossam and Mowada al-Adham also were charged with “corrupting family values, inciting debauchery and encouraging young women to practice sexual relations,” attorney Saber Sokkar told the AFP news service on Monday. Hossam, who reportedly is on the run, did not appear in court and was sentenced in absentia. Both women will appeal the sentences, their attorneys told media news outlets.

The two women had been arrested last year and each sentenced to two years each in jail for “attacking society’s values” in their TikTok videos, but were later acquitted after spending eight months in prison.

Hossam has 1.3 million subscribers on the social media platform.