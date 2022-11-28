Donate
Egyptian Fighter Jet Crashes in Training Accident
A Dassault-made Rafale fighter jet. (Clemens Vasters/Wikimedia Commons)
Egypt
fighter jets

The Media Line Staff
11/28/2022

An Egyptian fighter jet crashed in a training accident, the spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, Gharib Abdel Hafez, announced. The pilot and co-pilot survived Sunday’s accident, caused by what is being described as a technical error. The location of the accident was not announced though it did say that no damage was caused at the site.

The military is taking ‘necessary measures” in the wake of the crash, according to a military statement.

Similar training accidents attributed to technical problems occurred in June, December 2019, and November 2018. The pilots also managed to eject in those accidents.

Egypt announced in May 2021 that it signed a contract with the French Dassault Aviation company to purchase 30 Rafale fighter jets.

