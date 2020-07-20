Donate
People gather in Tripoli’s Martyr’s Square on June 5 to celebrate the retreat by forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar. (Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Egyptian Parliament Expected to Back Involvement in Libya

The Media Line Staff
07/20/2020

Egypt’s parliament, meeting in a closed session on Monday, was expected to authorize immediate military intervention in neighboring Libya, nudging that country’s civil war toward becoming an international conflict. The parliament building in Cairo was packed with lawmakers loyal to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and seen as ready to back his proposal to send in troops in case an assault is launched by forces of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) on the coastal city of Sirte. The city is currently held by the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which has had Egyptian backing in its bid to unseat the Tripoli government. The GNA, recognized by the UN and supported militarily by Turkey, announced last week that it would consent to a cease-fire only after the capture of Sirte, considered a gateway to the country’s richest oil region. The LNA, led by rebel general Khalifa Haftar and also backed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates, was recently forced to abandon positions around the capital city after a 14-month offensive, and is now seen as retreating eastward toward its base of Benghazi. The intervention of Turkey earlier this year is believed to be what dislodged the LNA, and any presence in the country by Egyptian troops could lead to fighting between the two regional foes.

