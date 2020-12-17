This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Egyptian President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Meet in Cairo
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Cityscape Abu Dhabi in May 2008. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Egypt
Abu Dhabi

Egyptian President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Meet in Cairo

The Media Line Staff
12/17/2020

Egypt’s president and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi discussed deepening their coordination to combat security threats in the region, as well as the recent normalization agreements signed with Israel.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan  met on Wednesday in Cairo.

Sisi emphasized Egypt’s commitment to Gulf security “as an extension of Egyptian national security and rejected any practices that seek to destabilize it,” Arab News reported. The leaders discussed regional issues, such as Syria, Yemen, Libya, the Palestinian issue, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and Red Sea security, according to the Egyptian Ahram online news outlet.

Also during the meeting, the United Arab Emirates agreed to join the East Mediterranean GasForum, which promotes exports of natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean, as an observer state.

They also “stressed the importance of the recent historic peace accords witnessed by the region on establishing regional and international stability and security and opening up new relations between the region’s countries,” according to the Saudi Gazette.

