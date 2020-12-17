Egyptian President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Meet in Cairo

Egypt’s president and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi discussed deepening their coordination to combat security threats in the region, as well as the recent normalization agreements signed with Israel.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Wednesday in Cairo.

Sisi emphasized Egypt’s commitment to Gulf security “as an extension of Egyptian national security and rejected any practices that seek to destabilize it,” Arab News reported. The leaders discussed regional issues, such as Syria, Yemen, Libya, the Palestinian issue, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and Red Sea security, according to the Egyptian Ahram online news outlet.

Also during the meeting, the United Arab Emirates agreed to join the East Mediterranean GasForum, which promotes exports of natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean, as an observer state.

They also “stressed the importance of the recent historic peace accords witnessed by the region on establishing regional and international stability and security and opening up new relations between the region’s countries,” according to the Saudi Gazette.