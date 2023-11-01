Egyptian Prime Minister Calls for Global Action During Gaza Visit

Madbouly: 'Destruction will never bring fruits'

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Tuesday to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid. During a press conference, Madbouly urged global action to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Volunteers, both international and national civil sectors, are working tirelessly to provide aid to those in the besieged coastal enclave,” said Madbouly. He added that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is detrimental to peace, saying, “Destruction will never bring fruits.”

Madbouly emphasized Egypt’s stance against targeting civilians and underscored the need for a two-state solution based on international law for lasting stability in the region. Earlier in the day, he stated in a meeting with tribal leaders in El-Arish, North Sinai, that Egypt wouldn’t tolerate solutions to regional issues that compromise its interests.

Since the first convoy arrived on Oct. 21, approximately 250 trucks carrying relief supplies have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, according to Egyptian official data.