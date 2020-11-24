Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Egyptian Star Slapped by Social Media Backlash
Israel’s Foreign Ministry published this image on its Arabic website on Nov. 21, 2020, showing Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan hugging Israeli singer Omar Adam in Dubai, UAE. (Screenshot: Israel Foreign Ministry)
News Updates
Egypt
Israel
Mohamed Ramadan
Omer Adam

Egyptian Star Slapped by Social Media Backlash

The Media Line Staff
11/24/2020

Prominent Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan, who has millions of social media followers in Egypt, the Middle East and throughout the world, is to face a court hearing due to social media images showing him meeting Israelis. Ramadan, who an All Africa Music Award in 2019 as the African Fans’ Favourite, is shown during a recent visit to Dubai smiling and hugging well-known Israeli recording artist Omer Adam and Arab Israeli soccer player Diaa Sabia. According to Egyptian media, his court case, scheduled for December, will focus on accusations of his “causing offense” to Egyptians. In addition, Egypt’s Union of Artistic Syndicates stated on Facebook that it is suspending his membership until they question him about the pictures. Following the uproar in Egypt, Ramadan posted a Palestinian flag as his social media cover photo, explaining that he had taken hundreds of photos with fans during his visit to the United Arab Emirates. “There is no room to ask everyone about their identity, color, nationality and religion,” he wrote on Facebook. Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979. However, peace between the two countries is a cold one compared to Israel’s new normalization of relations with the UAE and Bahrain.

