Egyptian, US Navies Hold Joint Exercise

The navies of Egypt and the United States held a joint maritime training exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the spokesman of the Egyptian Armed Forces Gharib Abdel-Hafez Gharib. It is the second naval drill between the US and Egypt in the last month.

“The training comes within the framework of the plan of the General Command of the Armed Forces to raise the level of training and exchange experiences with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries,” Hafez said in a statement.