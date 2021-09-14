Americans need to understand the Middle East
Egypt’s el-Sisi, Israel’s Bennett Meet to Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Sept. 13, 2021. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
News Updates
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Naftali Bennett
Sharm el-Sheikh

Egypt’s el-Sisi, Israel’s Bennett Meet to Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2021

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday. The two leaders discussed many issues, “including ways to deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on widening the scope of reciprocal trade, as well as a long series of regional and international issues,” according to a statement issued by Bennett’s office.

It was the first time that an Israeli prime minister has officially visited Egypt in a decade. El-Sisi extended the invitation last month, which Bennett accepted.

“The meeting was very important and very good. During the meeting, first and foremost, we created a foundation for deep ties in the future,” Bennett said in a statement following the meeting. “We discussed a series of issues in the diplomatic, security and economic spheres, as well as ways to deepen ties and strengthen the interests of our countries.

“Israel is increasingly opening up to the countries of the region, and the basis of this longstanding recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt. Therefore, on both sides we must invest in strengthening this link, and we have done so today,” Bennett also said.

Also on Monday, reports surfaced that, from October, Egyptair would begin operating several flights a week between Cairo and Tel Aviv.

Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1979.

