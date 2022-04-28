Egypt’s President Pardons Over 3,000 Prisoners, Including Journalist, Ahead of Eid

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has pardoned more than 3,000 prisoners, most notably journalist and activist Hossam Moniss, who is began a four-year prison sentence in November for “spreading false news.” Moniss was first arrested in 2019 after meeting with political parties and opposition lawmakers to discuss strategy for the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The 3,273 pardons for prisoners convicted in criminal cases were announced on Wednesday by Egypt’s interior ministry. They come, as is traditional, ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

There are some 60,000 political prisoners being held in Egypt, according to The New Arab, citing human rights groups.