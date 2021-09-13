Egypt’s Sisi, Israel’s Bennett Meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, the first time that an Israeli prime minister has officially visited Egypt in a decade. The meeting was first announced on Monday afternoon by the office of the Egyptian presidency.

They are scheduled to discuss “bilateral issues related to bilateral relations, ways and efforts to revive the peace process as well as recent developments in the region and international arenas,” according to the statement.

Sisi extended the invitation last month, which Bennett accepted.

Bennett reportedly left on a plane for Egypt early Monday afternoon and will return in the evening.