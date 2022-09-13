The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt’s Sisi Makes 1st Visit to Qatar Since Restoring Relations
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left, is welcomed with an official ceremony by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi upon his arrival for an official visit in Cairo, Egypt on June 25, 2022. (Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Abdel el-Fattah el-Sisi
Egypt
Qatar

Egypt’s Sisi Makes 1st Visit to Qatar Since Restoring Relations

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2022

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is scheduled to visit Qatar, his first visit in four years. Sisi will meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday.

The two leaders last met in Cairo in June, the first meeting since the two countries restored relations in January 2021. Saudi and Egyptian companies signed agreements worth $7.7 billion during that visit. Egypt joined the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cutting relations with Qatar in 2017, alleging that Qatar supported terrorism due to its support of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Qatar’s Ambassador to Egypt and to the Arab League Salem Mubarak Al Shafi called the visit significant, and said that it comes “within the framework of the positive momentum witnessed in the relations between Doha and Cairo,” according to the Qatar News Agency. He said that the visits “build the foundations of bilateral relations, paving the way for an expanded future cooperation that achieves the mutual interests of the two countries.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.