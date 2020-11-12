8 Dead in Sinai Peacekeeping Force ’Copter Crash

Eight peacekeepers – six Americans, a French national and a Czech national – were killed on Thursday in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula. They were members of the Multinational Force and Observers, an international contingent monitoring the terms of the 1979 Israel-Egypt peace treaty. According to an MFO statement, a ninth peacekeeper, an American, survived and was flown for treatment at an unspecified facility. According to Egyptian officials, the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the MFO was flying a reconnaissance mission when it experienced an unspecified technical failure. It crashed near the island of Tiran at the northern end of the Red Sea between the Sinai and Saudi Arabia. Thirteen countries provide personnel to the force. MFO officials say an investigation of the incident is already underway.