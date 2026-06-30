Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Eisenkot: Cursing IDF Chief of Staff ‘Endangers the Lives’ of Commanders and Soldiers
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, March 6, 2025. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Eisenkot: Cursing IDF Chief of Staff ‘Endangers the Lives’ of Commanders and Soldiers

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2026

Israeli officials strongly condemned remarks by Rabbi Aryeh Yazdi, who called for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s memory to be “erased” and accused the Israeli military of promoting conduct that violates the Torah during an anti-conscription demonstration in Bnei Brak on Monday.

The remarks were made as hundreds of haredi men gathered to protest mandatory military conscription. Addressing the crowd, Yazdi declared, “The cursed chief of staff, may his name and memory be erased, sent a soldier to prison…” He also claimed that Israel was an “impure country” for having an army that “educates for the most severe offenses in the Torah.”

The comments drew immediate condemnation from Israeli leaders, who said the rhetoric crossed a dangerous line.

Gadi Eisenkot, head of Yashar!, called the remarks “the wild incitement” and “a reckless crossing of a red line that effectively endangers the lives of IDF commanders and soldiers.”

President Isaac Herzog also denounced the statement, saying, “Even in times of deep division, there is no place for curses, insults or degrading language, especially when it concerns the supreme commander of the IDF and our soldiers, our sons and daughters.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Yazdi’s speech centered on opposition to mandatory military service for the ultra-Orthodox community. In addition to criticizing Zamir over the imprisonment of a soldier, he argued that the existence of an army that, in his view, “educates for the most severe offenses in the Torah” rendered Israel an “impure country.”

The phrase “may his name and memory be erased” carries exceptional significance in Jewish tradition and is reserved for those regarded as having committed the gravest offenses and for enemies of the Jewish people.

News Updates
anti-draft protest
Eyal Zamir
Gadi Eisenkot
IDF
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods