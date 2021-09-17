Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
El-Kurd Twins, Naftali Bennett on Time’s 100 Influential People List
Party leaders Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett, and Mansour Abbas sign coalition agreement, June 2, 2021. (Ra'am-United Arab List)
News Updates
Time Magazine
Naftali Bennett
El-Kurd

El-Kurd Twins, Naftali Bennett on Time’s 100 Influential People List

The Media Line Staff
09/17/2021

Twin Palestinian rights activists Muna and Mohammed El-Kurd, whose family is in danger of being evicted from their home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appear on the Time Magazine list of 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

Bennett’s entry in the leaders section was written by Arab Israeli Knesset member Mansour Abbas, whose United Arab List party joined Bennett’s unity government this year, the first Arab party to join an Israeli coalition government.

“In the end, it all comes down to courage,” Abbas wrote. “After four elections in two years, a bold act was needed to unite a country frayed by political stalemate and brought to a desperate standstill. Something dramatic needed to change, but more importantly, someone courageous needed to make that change. Naftali Bennett threw himself into a political firestorm in order to forge previously unimaginable ties between Israel’s left and right, Arabs and Jews, religious and secular. He formed one of the most diverse governments in Israel’s history.”

The El-Kurd twins, 23, appear in the icons section. “Through online posts and media appearances, sibling activists Mohammed and Muna El-Kurd provided the world with a window into living under occupation in East Jerusalem this spring – helping to prompt an international shift in rhetoric in regard to Israel and Palestine,” their entry reads.

Newly elected hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appears on the list, as does Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the founders of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“A quiet, secretive man who rarely gives public statements or interviews, Baradar nonetheless represents a more moderate current within the Taliban, the one that will be thrust into the limelight to win Western support and desperately needed financial aid,” reads the entry on Baradar.

Also appearing on the list is Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, who in 2019 was arrested and sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes for her work to advance the rights of women in Iran.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.