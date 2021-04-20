Elizabeth Warren Calls to Restrict US Aid To Israel at J Street Confab

Democratic US Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called for the US government to restrict military aid to Israel. In a pre-recorded address to the annual conference of J Street, a left-wing and pro-Israel organization, Warren said that the aid, $3.8 billion over 10 years, should not be allowed to be used in the West Bank and Gaza.

She also slammed Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for Israel’s political quagmire, accusing him of using the political situation to save himself from the current corruption charges against him.

Warren, a former candidate for her party’s nomination for president of the United States, criticized former President Donald Trump for harming the chances of reaching a two-state solution, which she said is currently “on life support,” calling Trump’s policies toward Israel and the Palestinians “disastrous.”

Warren also called on the US to press Israel to help the Palestinians get more vaccines against the coronavirus.

Warren had criticism for the Palestinians as well, saying that the “West Bank is ruled by a corrupt and increasingly authoritarian leadership under President Abbas,” and that Gaza “is governed by Hamas – a terrorist organization that has yet to renounce violence.”