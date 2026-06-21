Emergency Lebanon Session Opens US-Iran Negotiations in Switzerland 

Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran opened Sunday in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, with an emergency session focused exclusively on the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah after Iran requested the issue be added to the agenda. Pakistan and Qatar are serving as mediators. Israel, Hezbollah and the Lebanese government are not participating directly in the discussions.

The emergency session marks a shift in the focus of the negotiations, which were convened as a follow-up to the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The summit had previously been postponed amid tensions related to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and Iranian claims that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed.

Vice President JD Vance traveled from Washington to Switzerland to take part in the talks as the United States seeks to reduce regional tensions. The decision to allow the Lebanon conflict to become the opening topic of discussion represented a change in the US approach to the negotiations.

The diplomatic efforts come as fighting continued in southern Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that Hezbollah launched more than 50 rockets at Israeli troops, killing two soldiers and wounding 13 others in separate attacks.

Following consultations with the United States, Israel halted additional strikes in Lebanon, according to earlier reports. Israeli officials have said, however, that forces will remain deployed in southern Lebanon.

The conflict was also addressed publicly by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who posted a message on X as negotiations got underway.

“The United States designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. They are a malignant cancer and have caused the deaths of hundreds of Americans. They are the common enemy of Lebanon and Israel. They occupy civilian homes in Lebanon to store weapons in them and fire drones and rockets at civilian targets in Israel. Evil.”