Emir of Kuwait Dies, was in Poor Health
Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died on Tuesday, is shown during a 2009 visit to the White House. (Pete Souza/White House/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Kuwait
emir
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah
poor health
Middle East
Gulf
mediator

Emir of Kuwait Dies, was in Poor Health

The Media Line Staff
09/29/2020

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the emir of Kuwait, has died. He was 91 and in poor health. He was recently treated in the United States for an unspecified ailment following surgery in Kuwait. As prime minister in January 2006, he became emir after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah. Jaber was actually succeeded by his crown prince, Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah, but in ill-health himself, Saad reigned for only nine days before stepping down in favor of Sabah. Sabah also served as foreign minister and acting finance minister. He is credited with having steered Kuwait clear of the many rivalries that have clouded the waters of the Gulf, and had a reputation as an effective mediator, whether between Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the warring parties in Yemen or Qatar and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. His designated heir is his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

