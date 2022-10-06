Emir of Kuwait’s Son Appointed Prime Minister After Elections

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the son of the emir of Kuwait, was reappointed prime minister following last month’s legislative elections, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. He was appointed on Wednesday by Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who dissolved parliament following a standoff between government and the elected lawmakers. Sheikh Ahmad reportedly formed a 15-member Cabinet.

The crown prince, who has taken over most of the emir’s duties, first appointed Sheikh Ahmad as prime minister in July, ahead of early elections. The previous government resigned in April ahead of a non-cooperation motion in parliament.

Kuwait’s constitution gives parliament more power than in other Arab Gulf states; the National Assembly is empowered to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence votes against senior officials. Final authority, however, rests with the emir.