Emir of Qatar Officially Invited to GCC Summit

The Emir of Qatar was officially invited to attend the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

The GCC announced on Wednesday that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a formal invitation from Saudi King Salman to the January 5 summit being held in Saudi Arabia. The emir was invited to last year’s summit but sent his prime minister instead. Rumors have circulated that a reconciliation agreement between Qatar and a Saudi-led alliance would be agreed to at the summit.

In June 2017, GCC member-states Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside non-GCC member Egypt began an air, sea and land blockade of Qatar, claiming that Qatar supports terrorism and is too close with Iran. Qatar has denied these charges

The emir has not confirmed whether he will attend the summit.