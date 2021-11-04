Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Emirates Airlines Announces Daily Flight Between Dubai, Tel Aviv
(Courtesy)
News Updates
Emirates Airways
Dubai
Tel Aviv
Abraham Accords

Emirates Airlines Announces Daily Flight Between Dubai, Tel Aviv

The Media Line Staff
11/04/2021

Emirates, one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates, announced Wednesday that it will launch a daily non-stop fight between Dubai and Tel Aviv next month. Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalized relations in September 2020 with the signing of the Abraham Accords. The announcement of the new flights comes as the latest in a series of economic initiatives between the two countries.

The new flights beginning on December 6 will “introduce convenient inbound connections to Tel Aviv from close to 30 Emirates gateways across Australia, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India and South Africa,” Emirates announced in statement.

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, thousands of Israelis have traveled to the United Arab Emirates for business and leisure. Israel opened its own country pavilion at the Expo2020 in Dubai. It is the first time that the State of Israel has a national pavilion in such a large and prominent event in an Arab country.

Other airlines already have launched flights between the two countries. Flydubai last November began commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, and the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad airline and Israeli carrier Arkia in April began to offer regular flights.

