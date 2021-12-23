This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Emirati Astronaut Gives Israel Flag He Took to Space
United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazzaa al-Mansoori presents the Israeli flag that he took to the International Space Station in 2019 to officials at the Israel pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai. (Twitter)
News Updates
UAE
astronaut
Flag
Expo 2020
Israel

Emirati Astronaut Gives Israel Flag He Took to Space

The Media Line Staff
12/23/2021

The first ever astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, presented the Israeli flag that he took to the International Space Station in 2019 to officials at the Israel pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Alon Ushpiz, the director general of Israel’s Foreign Minister, tweeted his thanks in Mansoori for the gift on Thursday.

Mansoori took the into space a year before Israel and the UAE signed the Abraham Accords normalizing relations between the two countries. Israel and the UAE in October agreed to cooperate on several space programs, including Israel’s next attempt to land an unmanned space craft on the moon, dubbed Beresheet 2.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.