Emirati FM on Official Israel Visit on Anniversary of Abraham Accords
(L-R) Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyani sign the Abraham Accords, Sept. 15, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Shealah Craighead/White House)
News Updates
Abraham Accords
Israel-UAE peace agreement
UAE
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Yair Lapid
Isaac Herzog

Emirati FM on Official Israel Visit on Anniversary of Abraham Accords

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2022

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Israel on Wednesday for an official visit, according to the official Emirati news agency WAM.

Along with Bahrain, the two nations are this month marking the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between the two Gulf states and Israel.

Foreign Minister Al Nahyan will meet Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid at his office, before attending a reception held by UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja in Herzliya Pituah, near Tel Aviv. Israeli President Isaac Herzog will also be in attendance at the reception.

Along with former Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and former US president Donald Trump, Al Nahyan was in attendance at the White House on September 15, 2020 for the signing of the landmark treaty.

