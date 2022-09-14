Emirati FM on Official Israel Visit on Anniversary of Abraham Accords

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Israel on Wednesday for an official visit, according to the official Emirati news agency WAM.

Along with Bahrain, the two nations are this month marking the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between the two Gulf states and Israel.

Foreign Minister Al Nahyan will meet Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid at his office, before attending a reception held by UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja in Herzliya Pituah, near Tel Aviv. Israeli President Isaac Herzog will also be in attendance at the reception.

Along with former Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and former US president Donald Trump, Al Nahyan was in attendance at the White House on September 15, 2020 for the signing of the landmark treaty.