Light Theme
Log In
Emirati Royal Buys Stake in Controversial Israeli Soccer Team
Friendly match between Beitar Jerusalem (yellow shirts) and MTK Budapest (blue shirts) in Bad Erlach, Austria, June 18, 2016. (Steindy/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Beitar Jerusalem
Soccer
United Arab Emirates
Israel
normalization
Racism
Investment

Emirati Royal Buys Stake in Controversial Israeli Soccer Team

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2020

Abu Dhabi businessman Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan, a member of the ruling family in the United Arab Emirates, has purchased a 50% share in Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, the team announced on Monday. The purchase includes a commitment to invest more than $92 million in the club’s infrastructure and the acquisition of potential players over the next decade. Historically, the club was part of the Beitar youth organization associated with the right-wing Revisionist Zionism movement founded by Ze’ev Jabotinsky and later headed by Menachem Begin. The same movement established the Irgun armed group in Mandatory Palestine; its Herut political party formed the core of the Likud, now headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Beitar Jerusalem is the only major Israeli team that has never fielded an Arab player and it is notorious for having fanatical supporters, particularly in a group called “La Familia,” who regularly chant anti-Arab slogans during games.

