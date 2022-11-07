Donate
Energean Finds Another 13B Cubic Meters of Natural Gas in Israel’s Territorial Waters
Karish FPSO natural gas platform. (Courtesy Energean)
Energean
Natural Gas

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2022

Greek energy conglomerate Energean, which last month began producing gas from Israel’s Karish gas field, announced a new commercial natural gas discovery of 13 billion cubic meters in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel in the Zeus-1 exploratory drilling well, the company announced.

Energean also has confirmed that there are another 3.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas at the Athena site. Both exploratory wells are located between the Karish and Tanin gas fields in what is called the Olympus area. Energean has so far discovered several medium-sized natural gas reservoirs in Israel’s territorial waters in the Mediterranean amounting to over 100 billion cubic meters.

“We are evaluating a number of potential commercialization options for the Olympus area that leverage both new and our existing, unique Med-based infrastructure, and we expect to commit to a development concept in the first half of 2023,” Energean CEO Mathios Rigas said in a statement.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
