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Engaged Israeli Woman Nuriel Dubin, 27, Named as Victim of Hezbollah Strike
Nuriel Dubin, 27, fatally injured by Hezbollah rocket in northern Israel, March 24, 2026. (Courtesy of the family)

Engaged Israeli Woman Nuriel Dubin, 27, Named as Victim of Hezbollah Strike

The Media Line Staff
03/25/2026

Israeli authorities on Wednesday released the identity of a woman killed in Hezbollah fire in northern Israel, as continued rocket and missile attacks caused additional injuries across the country.

Nuriel Dubin, 27, was fatally wounded in a missile strike at Mahanayim Junction on Tuesday. Magen David Adom said she was found dead when emergency teams arrived at the scene. Two others were taken for medical treatment, including a man who sustained a head injury from shrapnel.

The municipality of Margaliot in the Upper Galilee said Dubin is survived by her parents, Yoram and Shoshana, her brother Aviram, her sister Sapir, and her fiancé Yadid. Dubin, who worked as a youth counselor and preschool caregiver, also served as a combat soldier in the reserves, according to the statement. She and Yadid became engaged in September 2025 and were planning a wedding for September 2026.

Nuriel Dubin and fiancee Yedid Sabagi. (Instagram)

Additional sirens sounded across northern Israel after the fatal strike, warning of further incoming fire. In Safed, two people were lightly injured by glass shards when rockets hit the area.

In southern Israel, a Soroka Medical Center doctor, Asra Abu Rafa, in his 30s, was moderately wounded when munitions fragments fell near his home in the Bedouin village of Alsira after an Iranian missile was intercepted near Nevatim. His wife and infant daughter were reported to be in good condition.

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Soroka Medical Center said it was also treating 17 people for severe anxiety following the attacks.

Emergency teams continued responding to rocket and missile impacts across multiple areas, providing treatment to the wounded in both northern and southern regions.

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