Erdogan Announces Human Rights Action Plan for Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his government would initiate a “human rights action plan.” Erdogan made the announcement on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Ankara, Al Jazeera reported.

The plan will strengthen freedom of expression, organization and religion, he said. Erdogan has been accused of suppressing such rights.

The plan is part of a proposed series of reforms in the legal, economic and judicial systems, according to the report.

Erdogan said he would form a committee to observe human rights conditions in prisons and that a human rights report would be published annually.