Erdogan Asks Trump for Turkish Role in Gaza’s International Stabilization Force

Turkish President Erdogan is reportedly seeking a green light from Washington for a Turkish role in post-war arrangements in the Gaza Strip, hoping United States President Donald Trump will help persuade Israel to accept Ankara’s involvement, according to an Arab diplomat cited in Israeli media on Friday.

The discussions focus on possible Turkish participation in an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, with Ankara positioning itself as a key player in humanitarian and reconstruction efforts.

An Arab diplomat from one of the countries involved in ongoing negotiations reportedly told Israel’s KAN News that Erdogan may be hoping that President Donald Trump can convince Israel to accept Turkish help, suggesting that Ankara sees Washington as the main channel to overcome Israeli reservations about a Turkish role.

The report suggests Turkey is looking for US political backing to formalize its presence and activities in Gaza under any emerging international arrangement.

According to KAN, the diplomat noted that Turkey is currently training troops to provide the necessary forces for their hoped-for participation in the ISF.

The report comes as Turkish aid organizations continue operating in the southern Gaza Strip, highlighting how Turkey is using relief work to reinforce its bid for a broader, internationally endorsed role in Gaza’s future.