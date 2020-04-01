Donate
Women wear protective face masks sitting near the Sultanahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, as the nation tries to contain the novel coronavirus in Istanbul, March 17, 2020. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
Erdogan: Gov’t to Clamp Down if People Ignore ‘Voluntary’ Measures Against Virus

The Media Line Staff
04/01/2020

Turkey will tighten measures aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak in that country if citizens ignore recommendations to self-quarantine “voluntarily,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. The Turkish Medical Association has criticized the government for a lack of readiness to manage the pandemic and is pressing Ankara to adopt a stay-at-home order. Turkey reports 13,531 cases to date, the 12th highest number worldwide, and 214 deaths. The government has encouraged people to stay home, stopped passenger flights, limited domestic travel, and closed schools, places of entertainment, sports facilities and large prayer gatherings. But it has not implemented a full lockdown because of the economic disruption that such a move would cause. “We are determined to continue production and exports,” Erdogan said in a video conference with provincial leaders of his AK Party. “We won’t need further measures if all our citizens keep themselves in a voluntary quarantine. However, we may have to take much more advanced measures if the pandemic spreads and our citizens don’t stay at home,” he said.

