Erdogan Meets PA’s Abbas in Turkey Days After Restoring Ties With Israel

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a week after Turkey and Israel announced they would normalize diplomatic ties. Tuesday’s meeting was the second time that Abbas has visited Turkey this year.

Following his meeting with Abbas, Erdogan told reporters that the decision to upgrade ties with Israel “will in no way diminish our support for the Palestinian cause.” He added that the better relations between Israel and Turkey will help improve the Palestinians situation and contribute to the solution of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Abbas thanked Erdogan for Turkey’s support of the Palestinians and their cause.