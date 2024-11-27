Erdogan Offers Turkish Mediation for Gaza Cease-fire, Welcomes Lebanon Truce

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday that Turkey is ready to contribute to establishing a lasting cease-fire in Gaza and expressed satisfaction with the newly implemented ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s commitment to helping halt the violence in Gaza, where conflict between Israel and Hamas has raged for over a year. “We are stating that, as Turkey, we are ready to provide any contribution for the massacre in Gaza to end and for a lasting ceasefire to be achieved,” Erdogan said.

Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Despite strained relations, Ankara has maintained official ties with Israel and has been actively involved in truce negotiations, holding talks with senior Hamas officials and advising on negotiation strategies.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced renewed efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza, involving international partners such as Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and Israel. A Turkish official told Reuters that a Gaza truce is essential for broader regional stability, emphasizing, “A cease-fire in Lebanon without a truce in Gaza is not enough.”

While Turkey does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization, unlike Israel and many Western nations, it has continued diplomatic engagement with the group and has hosted senior Hamas members.