Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Erdogan Offers Turkish Mediation for Gaza Cease-fire, Welcomes Lebanon Truce
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan looks adjusts his earpiece during bilateral talks with the US president at the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Erdogan Offers Turkish Mediation for Gaza Cease-fire, Welcomes Lebanon Truce

The Media Line Staff
11/27/2024

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday that Turkey is ready to contribute to establishing a lasting cease-fire in Gaza and expressed satisfaction with the newly implemented ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s commitment to helping halt the violence in Gaza, where conflict between Israel and Hamas has raged for over a year. “We are stating that, as Turkey, we are ready to provide any contribution for the massacre in Gaza to end and for a lasting ceasefire to be achieved,” Erdogan said.

Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Despite strained relations, Ankara has maintained official ties with Israel and has been actively involved in truce negotiations, holding talks with senior Hamas officials and advising on negotiation strategies.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced renewed efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza, involving international partners such as Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and Israel. A Turkish official told Reuters that a Gaza truce is essential for broader regional stability, emphasizing, “A cease-fire in Lebanon without a truce in Gaza is not enough.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

While Turkey does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization, unlike Israel and many Western nations, it has continued diplomatic engagement with the group and has hosted senior Hamas members.

News Updates
Cease-fire
Gaza
Hezbollah
Israel
Lebanon
Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods