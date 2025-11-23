Erdogan Plans Putin Call To Push Ukraine Peace and Revive Grain Deal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to push for peace in Ukraine and try to revive Black Sea grain shipments, using Ankara’s unusual access to both Moscow and Kyiv to keep diplomatic channels open. Erdoğan outlined his plans at a press conference after the G20 summit in South Africa, saying the call would focus on restarting a deal that once allowed millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to move safely through the Black Sea.

The 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, opened a corridor that helped stabilize global food prices by moving nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain to world markets despite the war. Russia pulled out in 2023, arguing that Western sanctions and banking restrictions were blocking its own food and fertilizer exports, and complaining about obstacles involving payments, logistics, and insurance.

“We were able to succeed in this up to a certain point, and it did not continue after. Now, during the discussions we will have tomorrow, I will again ask Mr. Putin about this. I think it would be very beneficial if we can start this process,” Erdoğan said. He added that he would also discuss how to “end the deaths” during the call and brief European and US leaders on the outcome.

A NATO member that sells drones to Ukraine while avoiding sanctions on Russia, Turkey has hosted several rounds of talks in Istanbul and still pitches itself as the only venue where both sides will sit down. Erdoğan recently received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara and has argued that renewed negotiations in Turkey could help lay the groundwork for what he calls a just and durable peace.