Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Erdogan Rebuffs US, Others over Nagorno-Karabakh
A home is shown on October 1 in Agdam, Azerbaijan, after what was described as shelling by Armenian forces. (Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)
News Updates
Nagorno-Karabakh
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
United States
Russia
France
Azerbaijan
Armenia
fighting
Cease-fire

Erdogan Rebuffs US, Others over Nagorno-Karabakh

The Media Line Staff
10/02/2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the United States, Russia and France should be barred from involvement in efforts to halt new fighting over Azerbaijan’s contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. “Given that the USA, Russia and France have neglected this problem for nearly 30 years, it is unacceptable that they are involved in a search for a ceasefire,” Erdogan told the Turkish parliament in Ankara on Thursday. His comments came just before the three countries issued a joint statement on the fighting in and around the majority-Armenian enclave that broke out on Sunday, so far killing dozens and wounding hundreds. “We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces,” they said. The fighting has involved Azeri and Armenian military forces, as well as local militias. Erdogan said a lasting ceasefire could be achieved only if “Armenian occupiers” withdrew from Nagorno-Karabakh. With Russia holding a military base in majority-Christian Armenia, and Turkey being a close ally of primarily Muslim Azerbaijan, there is fear of a regional conflagration if a solution, or at the very least a cease-fire, is not found soon.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.