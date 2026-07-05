Erdogan, Sharif Advance Defense, Trade and Investment Cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed Saturday to expand cooperation in trade, defense and other strategic sectors during talks in Istanbul, reaffirming what both leaders described as a longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Sharif was received with an official ceremony at Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul’s Uskudar district before holding a one-hour closed-door meeting with Erdogan. The leaders later met with senior officials from both governments during a working lunch to discuss follow-up measures in key areas of cooperation.

The talks covered a broad range of issues, including trade, investment, defense, energy, transportation, critical minerals, information technology and digital connectivity. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, Afghanistan, counterterrorism cooperation and wider regional security issues.

Speaking after the meeting, Erdogan said expanding economic ties remained a priority and described defense cooperation as one of the strongest pillars of the bilateral relationship. He said Turkey and Pakistan were moving forward with additional joint defense projects and announced progress toward establishing a special economic zone in Karachi to encourage Turkish investment.

Erdogan also welcomed the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding, saying it had helped ease regional tensions. He said Turkey would continue working alongside “brotherly” countries, particularly Pakistan, to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

Sharif reaffirmed the close relationship between the two countries and expressed confidence that bilateral trade would reach the long-term target of $5 billion. Current trade between Turkey and Pakistan is estimated at $1.2-$1.35 billion.

Defense cooperation has become a defining feature of bilateral relations, with Turkey supplying Pakistan with military equipment, including unmanned aerial systems and naval platforms. The two countries have also expanded joint military training, intelligence sharing and discussions on co-production and defense research.

Senior Turkish officials attending the talks included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and presidential adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic. The meeting also formed part of broader efforts to deepen cooperation through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which has previously produced agreements covering defense, trade, health and education.