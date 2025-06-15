Erdogan Urges Iraq to Stay Clear of Israel-Iran Confrontation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani to keep Iraq out of the ongoing military confrontation between Israel and Iran, according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency on Sunday. The appeal came during a phone call that also addressed broader regional and global developments.

The Turkish government said Erdoğan warned that the violence originating from Israel threatened to destabilize the region and stressed that Iraq should not be drawn into the conflict. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance against radical groups and terrorist organizations during a period of heightened regional tension.

The Turkish president reiterated his view that diplomacy, not force, is the only viable path to resolving the nuclear standoff between Iran and the United States. Erdoğan also cautioned that Israeli strikes on Iran must not be allowed to distract international attention from what he called “the genocide in Gaza.”

In addition to his conversation with al-Sudani, Erdoğan held calls with the leaders of Oman and Kuwait on Sunday. A day earlier, he had spoken with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Pakistan, and Egypt, all in response to the escalating military confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Erdoğan also spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump, voicing support for continuing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.